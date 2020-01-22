China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

LFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CLSA upgraded China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,933. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.78 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

