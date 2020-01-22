China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Shares Gap Up to $43.38

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.38, but opened at $43.38. China Mobile shares last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 2,072,493 shares.
A number of analysts have commented on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48.
China Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CHL)
China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.
