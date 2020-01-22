China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Shares Gap Up to $43.38

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.38, but opened at $43.38. China Mobile shares last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 2,072,493 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Get China Mobile alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 2.9% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 3.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 71.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CHL)

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.