China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 64,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,617,297 shares.The stock last traded at $0.37 and had previously closed at $0.41.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.