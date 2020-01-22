Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.02

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.02 and last traded at C$14.98, with a volume of 63395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.25 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.28.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.94.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.