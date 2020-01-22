Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.02

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.02 and last traded at C$14.98, with a volume of 63395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.25 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.94.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile (TSE:CHP.UN)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit