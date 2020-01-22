Chronobank (TIME) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Chronobank has a market cap of $785,957.00 and $31,632.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronobank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00012765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.23 or 0.03532369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00203737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank’s genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io . The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.