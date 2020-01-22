CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,131,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,731,605. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

