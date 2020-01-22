CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $15.71 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $15,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 202.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. 827,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,175. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $465,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,980.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,375. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

