CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $13.61 Million Investment in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 317,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 374,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

WRK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.65. 136,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,886. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Westrock Co has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.