CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $21.39 Million Investment in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,385,000. EPAM Systems accounts for about 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.18% of EPAM Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,743,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,140,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 367,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.51. 248,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,728. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $133.91 and a 52 week high of $233.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.34. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

