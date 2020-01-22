CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,883 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Celanese by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.59.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.78. The company had a trading volume of 708,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

