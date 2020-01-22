CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,354 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $259.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.58. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $257.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

