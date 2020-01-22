CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $4.95 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 54,440.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,333 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,053.7% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,278,000 after buying an additional 672,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,980,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,864,000 after buying an additional 62,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.87. 979,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,773. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $160.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.85.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.