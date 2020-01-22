CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Shares Up 1%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

CIP Merchant Capital Ltd (LON:CIP)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65), 54,004 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.64).

The company has a market cap of $27.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.05.

In other CIP Merchant Capital news, insider Carlo Sgarbi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £112,000 ($147,329.65).

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CIP Merchant Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIP Merchant Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit