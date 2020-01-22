CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Shares Up 1%

CIP Merchant Capital Ltd (LON:CIP)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65), 54,004 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.64).

The company has a market cap of $27.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.05.

In other CIP Merchant Capital news, insider Carlo Sgarbi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £112,000 ($147,329.65).

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CIP Merchant Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIP Merchant Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.