Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ (CPHRF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 365.12% from the stock’s current price.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

