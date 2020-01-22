Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ (CPHRF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 365.12% from the stock’s current price.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.52.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
