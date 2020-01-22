Citigroup Increases Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $101.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QTWO. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Q2 has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kim Rutledge sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $451,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,838.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,010,408.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,980 shares of company stock worth $7,802,903. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 13.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,125,000 after buying an additional 363,780 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at $1,940,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

