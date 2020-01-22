Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have outperformed the industry in the last three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2019 results reflected higher revenues and loans, partly offset by rise in expenses and cost of credit. Citigroup’s streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well for the long term. Further, net interest revenues will likely be supported by loan growth and mix, despite low rates in the days ahead. Also, the company’s steady capital-deployment activities are also commendable. However, pending litigation issues might keep legal expenses elevated. Additionally, decline in equity-market revenues and volatile underwriting business are concerns for the company.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.61.

NYSE:C traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.26. 3,231,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

