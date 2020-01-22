Citigroup Raises Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from to in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.58.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,050. Chegg has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 30,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $1,299,965.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,568,808.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marne L. Levine sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $562,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $790,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 674,197 shares of company stock valued at $25,515,101. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

