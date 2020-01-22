City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of City Chic Collective Ltd (ASX:CCX) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$2.69 ($1.91) and last traded at A$2.70 ($1.91), approximately 170,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.72 ($1.93).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.04 million and a P/E ratio of 32.53.

About City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX)

City Chic Collective Limited operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion products in Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers its women's fashion products under the City Chic brand name. The company also sells its products through online and wholesale stores.

