Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,385 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.71% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $27,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 251,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,885. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37.

