Clarius Group LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.26 on Wednesday, reaching $330.85. 9,248,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,730. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 105.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.53.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

