Clarius Group LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $23,571,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $222.29. 3,533,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,136,365. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

