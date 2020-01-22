Clarius Group LLC Sells 26,676 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,676 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,498,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. 36,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112,456. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

