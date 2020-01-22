Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 45.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $159.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

