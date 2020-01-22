CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2,471.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.20. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

