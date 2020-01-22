CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.22. CNH Industrial reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNHI. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 672,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,318. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 198.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 17.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

