Coca-Cola European Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading Down 0.2%

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (LON:CCEP) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.25 ($0.63), approximately 1,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.35 ($0.64).

The company has a market capitalization of $219.64 million and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,487.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,098.86.

About Coca-Cola European Partners (LON:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

