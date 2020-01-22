Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,938 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLNC traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 359,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,198. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

In other news, Director Darren J. Tangen acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $1,141,200.00. Also, CFO Neale Redington acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $53,890.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 170,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,820. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLNC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

