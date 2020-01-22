Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $72.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE CMA opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. Comerica has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 9,489.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 12.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,109,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,698 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 22.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 186,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.