Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $110,891.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,944.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,431 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

