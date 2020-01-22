Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 129.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNCE traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 889,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.06. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,531,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 49,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 651,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,523,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.