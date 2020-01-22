CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Receives $113.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get CONMED alerts:

NASDAQ:CNMD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.36. The company had a trading volume of 137,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,492. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 7.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CONMED by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 0.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.