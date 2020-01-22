Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 928.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $478,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,670,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,037 shares of company stock worth $5,278,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $119.23. 1,918,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $119.62.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

