Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,368. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.70.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

