Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,972 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

In other news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 383,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,928. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.