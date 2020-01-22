Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,032,000 after buying an additional 2,996,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,496. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

