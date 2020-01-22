Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,144,320. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

