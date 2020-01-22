Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 198 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.79. 3,490,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $113.77 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

