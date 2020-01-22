Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,842 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after purchasing an additional 406,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Medpace by 95.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 578,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,877,000 after purchasing an additional 283,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Medpace by 78.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,843,000 after purchasing an additional 260,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medpace by 317.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 155,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,362,000 after purchasing an additional 150,947 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 103,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,367. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $216.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.14 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

