Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,502,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,348,000 after purchasing an additional 894,681 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,331,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 418,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,395,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,713,000 after buying an additional 343,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

NYSE:C traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.10. 8,044,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

