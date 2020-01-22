Cordasco Financial Network Has $132,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 637,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,058,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,266. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.58. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $569.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.