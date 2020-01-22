Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.61 ($53.04).

1COV stock opened at €41.21 ($47.92) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €41.53 and a 200-day moving average of €42.57. Covestro has a 12-month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 12-month high of €55.78 ($64.86). The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit