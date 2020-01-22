Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.61 ($53.04).

1COV stock opened at €41.21 ($47.92) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €41.53 and a 200-day moving average of €42.57. Covestro has a 12-month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 12-month high of €55.78 ($64.86). The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

