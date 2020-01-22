Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Cowen has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $484.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.72 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. Cowen’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cowen will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,433,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

