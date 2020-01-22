CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.26

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CYN opened at GBX 90.05 ($1.18) on Wednesday. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth has a 52-week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.21.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

