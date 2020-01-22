CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.26

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:CYN opened at GBX 90.05 ($1.18) on Wednesday. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth has a 52-week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.21.
CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Company Profile
