Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director Purchases C$56,500.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 772,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,434.

Shares of CR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.49. 427,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crew Energy Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.36. The company has a market cap of $72.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.95 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.97.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.