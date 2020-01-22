CRH (LON:CRH) PT Set at GBX 3,300 by UBS Group

CRH (LON:CRH) received a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of CRH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of CRH from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

CRH opened at GBX 2,917 ($38.37) on Wednesday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,158 ($28.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,116 ($40.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,008.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,808.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

