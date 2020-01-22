CRH (LON:CRH) PT Set at GBX 3,300 by UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

CRH (LON:CRH) received a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of CRH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of CRH from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

CRH opened at GBX 2,917 ($38.37) on Wednesday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,158 ($28.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,116 ($40.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,008.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,808.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Analyst Recommendations for CRH (LON:CRH)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit