Critical Survey: Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) versus First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and First Horizon National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 4.79% 7.67% 0.57% First Horizon National 19.35% 10.94% 1.25%

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Horizon National pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Banc of California pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon National pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Horizon National has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Horizon National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Banc of California and First Horizon National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 4 0 0 2.00 First Horizon National 0 3 5 0 2.63

Banc of California currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. First Horizon National has a consensus price target of $18.64, indicating a potential upside of 8.77%. Given First Horizon National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than Banc of California.

Risk & Volatility

Banc of California has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon National has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of First Horizon National shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of First Horizon National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and First Horizon National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $446.71 million 1.98 $45.47 million $0.49 35.43 First Horizon National $2.28 billion 2.34 $440.91 million $1.66 10.33

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. First Horizon National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Horizon National beats Banc of California on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 300 branches under the First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank brands. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

