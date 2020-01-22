Critical Survey: Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) versus Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics -3.52% -0.16% -0.15% Centogene N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fulgent Genetics and Centogene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $12.30, indicating a potential downside of 11.19%. Centogene has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.19%. Given Centogene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Centogene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $21.36 million 12.13 -$5.61 million ($0.19) -72.89 Centogene $47.81 million 5.57 -$12.95 million N/A N/A

Fulgent Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centogene.

Summary

Centogene beats Fulgent Genetics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It markets its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

