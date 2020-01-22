CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Market Capitalization Reaches $61,531.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $61,531.00 and $1,232.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 232.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.03353353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

