Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2025 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2025

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.00-6.00 for the period. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 224,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,826. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $706.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

