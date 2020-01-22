Daimler (ETR:DAI) Earns “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

Daimler (ETR:DAI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DAI. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.94 ($60.40).

DAI stock opened at €45.47 ($52.87) on Wednesday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of €49.23 and a 200 day moving average of €47.82.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

